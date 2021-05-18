Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.55 ($14.76).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

