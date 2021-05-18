IBI Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

IBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian increased their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

TSE:IBG opened at C$10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$332.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.98. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

