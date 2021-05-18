Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $44,937.64

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44,937.64 or 1.03467561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00089270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00403635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00229252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.87 or 0.01309797 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

