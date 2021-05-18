iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,132. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $389.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

