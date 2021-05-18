Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

