Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%.

Shares of IDEX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,252,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

