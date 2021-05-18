Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives $1.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

