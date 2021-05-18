IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.880-8.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Shares of IDXX traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $528.97. 6,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $288.50 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.85. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

