iExec RLC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124.07 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $568.63 million and approximately $124.07 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00016715 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00098172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.01458207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00118354 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

