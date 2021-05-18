IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,118 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ball by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ball by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 74,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.