IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

