IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.77 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $267.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

