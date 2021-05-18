IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

