IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Nasdaq by 15.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 253,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 263,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 700,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

