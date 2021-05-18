IFP Advisors Inc Has $126,000 Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 40,939.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conduent were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Conduent by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Conduent by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.80.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.