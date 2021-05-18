IFP Advisors Inc Has $127,000 Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,690. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

