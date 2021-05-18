IFP Advisors Inc Invests $122,000 in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $3,603,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

