IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 68.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIOT stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

