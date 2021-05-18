IFP Advisors Inc Sells 257 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKG opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.