Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,937.11 ($25.31).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,590 ($20.77) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,532.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,487.12. The company has a market cap of £15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.45 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,664 ($21.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

