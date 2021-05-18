Incent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $343,795.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $343,795.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00095691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00383500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00234909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01393364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

