Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Incyte by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Incyte by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after buying an additional 250,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.