Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 128,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

