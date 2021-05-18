Inex Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Inex Project has traded down 94.5% against the U.S. dollar. Inex Project has a total market cap of $340,746.34 and approximately $31.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inex Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00392643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00230683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.92 or 0.01338755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

