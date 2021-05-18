Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,683 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Infosys worth $58,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

