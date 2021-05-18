Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,039,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,752,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 39,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.3% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 65,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.