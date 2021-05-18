InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Roth Capital currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.