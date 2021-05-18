InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Roth Capital currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit