Innova (INN) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $646,516.33 and approximately $3,035.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008138 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.