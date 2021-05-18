Insider Buying: Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Insider Buys 350,000 Shares of Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) insider Mark McConnell purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($28,500.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

About Adveritas

Adveritas Limited provides digital advertising fraud prevention services through its software as a service in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard software as a service platform that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital advertising fraud before the fraud impacts on the advertisers' budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that provides real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.

