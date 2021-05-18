Insider Buying: Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Buys 8,259 Shares of Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Christopher Rogers acquired 8,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.