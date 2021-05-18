Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells 10,573 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

3D Systems stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,588,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

