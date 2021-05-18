Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BLFS opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.