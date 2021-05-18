Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells 13,030 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CNMD stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. 282,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,506.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

