Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells 2,037 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,561. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rambus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

