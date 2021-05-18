Insider Selling: Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Sells 13,326 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00.

Rocky Brands stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 91,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,307. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKY. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

