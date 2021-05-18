Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 6,935 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler sold 6,935 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $474,423.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,665.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Moore Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

