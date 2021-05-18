Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 6,935 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler sold 6,935 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $474,423.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,665.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Moore Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 29th, John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More: Short Selling

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit