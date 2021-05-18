Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0019

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $340,748.49 and $294,464.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $633.35 or 0.01479466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00118640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063797 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.