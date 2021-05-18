Insureum (ISR) Price Tops $0.0443 on Major Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Insureum has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $657,572.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00096131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.92 or 0.01438228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00117017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.