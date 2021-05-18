Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

