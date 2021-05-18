Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $247.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average is $275.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.