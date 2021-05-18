Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,092 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8,716.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $143.83 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -106.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,332 shares of company stock worth $38,158,379. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

