Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading Down 7.4%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.69. 15,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 9,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

