International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

IFF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,989. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

