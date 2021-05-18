International General Insurance (IGIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

