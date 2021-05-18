InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

