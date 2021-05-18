Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$11.02 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.22.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.