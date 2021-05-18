Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Cormark

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.33.

TSE:ITP opened at C$30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$11.02 and a 52-week high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

