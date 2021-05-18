Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,703 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.