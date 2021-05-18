Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. 56,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,295. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

