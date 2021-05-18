Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 5,547 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

